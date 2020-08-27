August 25 saw moderate fire behavior on the SQF Complex, which has now reached a combined total of 18,180 acres and remains at 0% containment. The Castle Fire alone has burned 17,998 acres.
A full engagement to suppress, contain and confine the fire is being used with firefighters and equipment working on the ground, and aircraft support. Hand crews and bulldozers are constructing a primary line from Forks of the Kern Trailhead to Summit Trailhead, to stop the fire from advancing to the south and southwest. Crews were able to make good progress due to their fire behavior with this operation, a strategy used when limited resources are available and designed to protect structures and isolated areas of values at risk adjacent to the fire perimeter.
The Shotgun Fire, located where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek converge in the Golden Trout Wilderness, went down in acres burned to 182 acres after an afternoon reconnaissance flight providing more accurate mapping, with 0% containment. The Shotgun Fire has been monitored by air and is burning in rough rocky terrain.
The Sequoia National Forest has issued Order No. 0513-20-31 SQF Complex Fire Area Road and Trails Closure, for the protection of the public and firefighters suppressing the fire. The cabins in Trout Meadow and Soda Flat are still intact but remain threatened. The community of Ponderosa and Cedar Slope are still under an evacuation advisory. This advisory is a precautionary measure to homeowners to be prepared in the event an evacuation is ordered.
Unstable weather conditions were predicted for Wednesday with higher humidity levels. The potential for thunderstorms with lightning in the afternoon was likely and is forecast to continue over the next 72 hours accompanied by hot temperatures.
Smoke and widespread air quality impacts from the California wildfires remain the primary weather concern. Exposure to smoke can be reduced by following a few simple rules. Close windows, doors, and outside vents when it is smoky to prevent accumulations indoors. If you have an air conditioner, run it. Keep the fresh air intake closed and keep the filter clean. Ventilate your home, and work place during periods of little smoke. Avoid physical activities while smoke is dense.
Visitors to the Forest will continue to see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during the next few weeks. Please drive slowly and carefully. For information about air quality, smoke conditions, and health effects, visit https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/SouthernSierra-Sequoia, www.valleyair.org or visit www.airnow.gov.
Fire managers will employ tactics that safely engage fire while prioritizing firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk. Life safety will always remain the number one priority. COVID-19 mitigations are being taken to limit exposure risks to firefighters and the public, per CDC guidelines.
For more information about the fires, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/, follow Sequioa National Forest on Facebook and Twitter, email 2020.castlefire@gmail.com, or call the Fire Info Line at 661-432-2230.