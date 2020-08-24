As of 7:15 p.m. Monday the Castle Fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness had grown to 12,000 acres.
The fire is northeast of the community of Ponderosa and is moving to the Inyo National Forest. The following areas in the Golden Trout Wilderness have been closed or are planned to be closed:
Jerkey Meadow Trailhead, Forks of the Kern Trailhead, Trails past Stockridge to Trout Meadow, Trails from Trout Meadow to Little Kern Lake, Big Kern Lake and Kern Canyon Ranger Station.
The fire is spreading primarily to the east away from Ponderosa. The fire continues to advance further into the uninhabited Golden Trout Wilderness.
Sequoia National Forest has planned a virtual community meeting for Camp Nelson to be held sometime today.
Hazardous conditions for firefighters include steep rocky terrain and heavy fuel loads, 100-degree temperatures, and erratic fire behavior due to intense afternoon winds. Hand crews, supported by aircraft, are working to stop the fire spread.
Resources to battle the fire are limited due to fires across the state. The Forest Service is prioritizing firefighting resources to protect life first and then property and infrastructure.
California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 assumed command of the Castle and Shotgun fires, Monday. The team brings operational leadership, planning group, logistical support, and communications for the Forest and impacted communities.
Smoke and widespread air quality impacts from the California wildfires remain the primary weather concern. Additional lightning and thunderstorms are predicted this week, and in response, the Forest is using a combination of fire lookouts, patrols, and aerial detection to search for new fire starts.
Visitors are urged to be vigilant about wildfire prevention as hot and dry weather conditions remain throughout the week.
Also, the Shotgun Fire, located where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek converge in the Golden Trout Wilderness, has grown to 200 acres.
Visitors to the Forest will continue to see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during the next few days. For information about air quality, smoke conditions, and health effects, visit www.valleyair.org or visit www.airnow.gov.
COUNTY FIRE MONITORING FIRE
The voluntary evacuation order issued by Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for Camp Nelson and Ponderosa issued on Sunday was lifted.
But the Tulare County Fire Department issued a statement on the Castle Fire on Sunday, stating those who live in the Camp Nelson and Ponderosa areas should be prepared to evacuate if needed.
“Tulare County Fire Department has been closely monitoring the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire located in the Golden Trout Wilderness areas,” the department said.
The department added it's working closely with Sequoia National Forest and the Giant Sequoia National Monument.
“In addition, Tulare County Fire has sent local resources to the area to assist with operations. At this time those living in the areas of Camp Nelson and Ponderosa should be prepared to evacuate if needed,” the department stated.
“At this time there is no immediate threat to life or property in these communities. Tulare County Fire Department wants to remind everyone that information can change quickly.”
For additional information visit www.readyforwildfire.org.
The department stated those living in Camp Nelson and Ponderosa should follow emergency personnel directions. “The next steps could be an evacuation warning which means there is a potential threat to life or property,” the department stated. “Those who require additional time to evacuate or those with pets or livestock should prepare to leave their homes.
“Those leaving the area please use caution as emergency resources will continue to be coming in the area in response to this fire.”
BAD AIR QUALITY
The National Weather Service stated on Monday heavy smoke will continue to hover over the Valley for the next several days, leading to continued poor air quality.
Last week the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Air District issued a health caution encouraging people, especially those with health problems, to stay indoors and stated the health caution would remain in effect until all of the wildfires affecting the Valley's air quality were extinguished.