On Wednesday morning, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency released their regular update for COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. According to the agency, the total number of cases in Tulare County increased by 39 on Wednesday. Since March 11, there have been a total of 17,015 cases in Tulare County. The total number of active cases in the county currently sits at 564 cases.
The number of recoveries increased by 99 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 to 16,178.
The agency reported an increase of four deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 273.
Since March 11, there have been 2,746 cases in the Porterville area, 170 cases in Terra Bella, 249 cases in Strathmore, 684 cases in Lindsay, 48 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 139 cases in Richgrove, 297 cases in Pixley, 97 cases in Tipton, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 695 cases in Earlimart, 2,738 cases in Tulare, 1,854 cases in Dinuba, 502 cases in Farmersville, 336 cases in Exeter, 304 cases in Woodlake, 361 cases in Cutler, 613 cases in Orosi, 44 cases in Goshen, 84 cases in Traver, 13 cases in the Reedley area, five cases in Corcoran and four cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,126 cases in one region, 1,161 cases in another region and 1,400 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,700 cases due to person-to-person contact and 11,247 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,409 cases ages 0-17, 2,705 cases ages 18-25, 4,896 cases ages 26-50, 5,278 cases ages 41-64 and 1,717 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 9,712 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,634 have been Caucasian, 305 have been Asian, 79 have been African American, 56 have been Native American, 326 have been multi-race and 4,903 are unknown.
There are 465 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.