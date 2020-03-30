The total number of coronavirus cases in Tulare County jumped to 43 on Monday afternoon, the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services stated.
On Sunday, the department reported there were 35 cases. Of the 43 cases, 16 have been reported as travelers, 18 were person-to-person contact and and nine are still under investigation.
Two cases are ages 0-17. six cases are ages 18-25, 14 are ages 26-40, six are ages 41-64 and 15 are ages 65 and older. There are 113 people under self-quarantine who are being monitored by county health officials.
There has been one death in the county due to coronavirus. One coronavirus patient in the county has recovered. That patient was the first reported case in the county at Sierra View Medical Center and the hospital reported that person has fully recovered.
As of Monday Sierra View reported a total of two positive coronavirus cases with its first inpatient case on Thursday. The hospital last reported that patient was in critical condition.