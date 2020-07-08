There has now been 5,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County, an increase of 123 cases from Tuesday. The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported nine more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 148.
The number of confirmed cases is not the only number on the rise. The number of recoveries continues to increase in Tulare County as well. Those in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is now up to 3,520.
The number of individuals that are currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19 is now at 81, and there are still 487 confirmed cases at nursing homes.
There have been 757 cases in the Porterville area. In Visalia there have been 662 cases in one region, 439 cases in another region and 468 cases in a third region.
The official tally for Lindsay is 247. There have been 781 cases in Tulare and 679 cases in Dinuba. There have been 59 cases in Strathmore, 11 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 224 cases in Earlimart, 16 cases in Richgrove, 132 cases in Farmersville, 74 cases in Exeter, 17 cases in Goshen,
227 cases in Orosi, 33 cases in Traver, 55 cases in Woodlake, 123 cases in Pixley, 32 cases in Terra Bella, 19 cases in Tipton, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
The ethnic breakdown is 2,659 cases have been Hispanic, 562 are caucasian, 94 are Asian, 25 are African-American, 11 are Native-American, 51 are multi-race and 1,896 are unknown.
There have been 67 cases reported as travel-related, 2,029 cases are person-to-person contact and 3,202 cases are under investigation.
There have been 616 cases ages 0-17, 803 cases ages 18-25, 1,433 cases ages 26-40, 1,669 ages 41-64 and 777 ages 65 and older.
Those in Tulare County under self-quarantine and being monitored by public officials remained the same at 981.