The case involving two teenage boys accused of setting the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed two Porterville firefighters is continuing as scheduled.
A pre trial was held on Monday in the case. Because the case involves juveniles, the Tulare County District Attorney's office can't release any information on the case.
The case is scheduled to continue in court at 10 a.m. August 4 in Tulare County Superior Court Department C in which a readiness conference and motions will be held. In a readiness conference, defense lawyers and the prosecution discuss the facts of the case and decide if they can resolve the case or not.
A jurisdictional hearing, which is the trial portion of the case, is scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m. August 9 in Department C.
In a hearing in February, the teens were released from having to wear a monitor to the object of the DA's office.
The teens remain under home supervision. The decision to release the teens to home supervision was made last year.
The two teens are accused of setting the February 18, 2020 fire that led to the deaths of Porterville Firefighters Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones.