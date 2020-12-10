With more members of the public present in the Council Chambers than there have been this entire year, the Porterville City Council took to reorganizing the dais and swearing in the newest member of the Council to her seat on Tuesday night during a special meeting of the Porterville City Council.
“This is a special evening under extraordinary circumstances,” said City Manager John Lollis.
Lollis then explained that before the Council members could be sworn in for their terms on the dais, they first had to accept the official canvass of votes from the November 3 election for both the Council member elects and the proposed tax measures.
Now Council member Monte Reyes was appointed to the District 4 seat in-lieu of the election, as no one ran in opposition for the seat. Council member Martha Flores was re-elected to her seat representing District 3, and Kellie Carillo, the Council newest member, won the race for the District 5 seat as Council member Virginia Gurrola chose not to run for re-election.
The election results were verified by the Tulare County Registrar of Voters and were accepted and approved by the Council with a vote of 5-0 after Gurrola moved for approval and Flores seconded the motion.
Before Reyes, Flores and Carillo could be sworn into their seats, the Council took some time to recognize Gurrola for her service on the dais and to the community.
“I just want to say that I am very much inspired by you, throughout your years of service, and since I've known you,” said Council member Daniel Penaloza. “I supported you in many ways in other things, like when you were running for the Board of Supervisors. I was hoping you would get the supervisor position, but God has different plans. I'm happy you were able to join us for the time being as an appointed Council woman. You have so much experience, determination and wisdom, and I know that, even though you won't be on Council, you will still be a very vocal leader for the things that are happening in our community. I know that we can reach out to you for advice from you and guidance in many ways. I wish you always the best to you and your family. May God bless you. I know it's not a good-bye, it's a see you soon.”
Council member Milt Stowe, who is long time friends with Gurrola, shared similar sentiments and did his best to not get too emotional.
“Virginia, you know, we go back a long ways, back to the college when we were working together,” said Stowe. “I really admire how you come prepared for meetings, and I appreciate the time you have dedicated to our community and the years that you have put in as a Council woman and other volunteer projects that you have participated in. We're going to miss you on the Council dearly. You always have good idea and you're always one step ahead in thinking of things that can happen in the community, such as the water tanks when you were on the board and now with the tertiary treatment plant. You are someone special to me and my family, and you are special to the community because of the years you have dedicated and I certainly do appreciate it. I am going to miss you sorely on the City Council, but I am sure I will see you around. I just want to say I love you and God bless your family, and enjoy retirement this time! Thank you for all you do.”
Reyes and Flores also thanked Gurrola for her service on the Council and to the community, before Gurrola shared her words of departure from the dais.
“To the dedicated employees of the City of Porterville, you are the foundation of our community,” said Gurrola. “Your contributions in serving the residents of the city does not go unnoticed. To the city leadership, department managers, and the City Manager, who are working day and night to do every thing that they can to help us through this difficult time in crisis, thank you so much. So much has changed in a short period of time. First, the loss of Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones in the library fire. Then COVID struck, striking every aspect of our world, gathering spaces, the places we work and worship, and where we call home have all changed.
“It is at times like this, with all of the uncertainty, that we all need to be there for each other. I know that you know that you are in my prayers and there is nothing more than for you to take care of yourselves, your friends, and especially your families. To my colleagues on the dais, thank you for all the support. You are all truly dedicated to serving the residents of the community and preparing them for the future. It is in good hands. It is financially stable and with proven leadership. Even with the challenges of COVID, there are so many great projects that are coming through the pipeline that will benefit the community. I wish to say that the city couldn't have been in better leadership than Mr. John Lollis, city manager. It has been a pleasure working with you over the many years and all of the work that you have done to keep Porterville moving forward under your leadership. To the City Attorney Julia, thank you so much for always keeping us out of litigation and for giving us the information straight forward so that we can make decisions that are good for the City of Porterville. I have to say that every one of the individuals here are sought after to go to other communities to do the jobs that they do here because they are incredible. I don't care what anybody says, if you have a problem with city staff, you come to a City Council member because we make the policy and it is pushed out by all of the staff.
“I want to congratulate Mayor Flores and Vice Mayor Monte Reyes for their re-election. Milt, you've been a good friend for a long time. We will continue to be friends and we'll see each other at sometime when this is all over and we can all party, and just get together and laugh. To Council member Penaloza, thank you for coming on board. I know it's a new learning experience and you'll learn it all and it takes time. You are all doing a great job and I have all confidence that the City of Porterville will move forward in such a good position. To newly elected Kellie Carillo, it is an honor and pleasure to hand over the reigns of District 5 to you. As the first Latina to serve on the City Council, I congratulate you for being the first Native American on the Porterville City Council. You will do well. As I leave my position on the City Council and as an elected official to be with family, please stay safe and enjoy the season. We will push through these challenges and these hard times with grace and positivity, and God will bless us all. Thank you.”
It was then time to administer the Oath of Office to Reyes, Flores and Carillo. The three city representatives stood at the front of the Council Chambers, bible in hand, and were sworn in to the dais. This marks a major historical moment for the City of Porterville, as Carillo is the first Native American and the first member of the Tule River Indian Tribe to be elected to the city council.
As the oath came to a close, applause rang out through the chambers, and Carillo officially took her seat on the dais with the other member of Council.
Since the Council was undergoing reorganization, they also took the time to appoint a new Mayor and new Vice Mayor to represent the city.
“As we have worked together as a cohesive Council, I am going to place forth a nomination for the position of Mayor,” said Flores, who previously held the position of Mayor. “I watched my colleague when he got appointed while I was sitting in Council Chambers. That was when he got appointed to City Council for a seat. And then in 2016, we ran an at-large. Then, we started working together. It is without reservation that I place forth the nomination for Mayor, Monte Reyes.”
Reyes accepted the nomination and, with a vote of 5-0, became the new Mayor for the City of Porterville.
“I appreciate the vote from Council and the support to take this position,” said Reyes. “To the citizens of Porterville, I will do my best to not let you down. I definitely want to thank my wife and my mother and step father who came to see this happen. I definitely wouldn't be here without you, so I thank you. I look forward to the time that is about to come, no matter how challenging it might be I think we will be able to work through it and come out in the end Porterville ahead.”
In similar fashion, Reyes nominated Flores for the position of Vice Mayor. After accepting the nomination and moving for the approval of the appointment, Flores became the Vice Mayor with an unanimous vote.