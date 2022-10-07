On Sunday, October 9 at noon, Trinity Lutheran Church will host local author Michael Carley for a reading from his recent book, “Diary of a Bad Husband: One Man’s Journey as a Alzheimer’s Caregiver, from Diagnosis to the Very End.”
The book chronicles Carley’s role in helping his late wife, Rebecca, cope with Alzheimer’s Disease from diagnosis in 2014 to her death in 2020. She was 51 years old.
Carley said the book is intended to provide a message to caregivers even though you may feel like a bad partner and inadequate in your role, you still have to go on. The book also explains to others what it's like to be a caregiver.
During the later years of Rebecca’s illness, Carley received a great deal of support from Valley Adult Daycare Services, VADS, in Porterville. Carley said, “If they hadn’t been there, I don’t know what I would have done.” Carley’s son, Lucas, 14, also was a big help in caring for his mother. Rebecca had problems with anxiety and Lucas would get her to laugh and reduce some of those feelings.
As a part of the event, Laura Kaylor, executive director of VADS, will make a presentation. She and Carley will respond to questions.
Rebecca was a beloved member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She served in many capacities, including youth director, council member and newsletter editor. She was a gifted singer and shared her amazing soprano voice as a soloist and member of Trinity’s choir and Spiritborn group.
In addition to this book, Carley published a novel titled, “Know My Name” and a novella titled, “People Like That.” He also wrote a column for the Porterville Recorder for several years.
The public is cordially invited to attend this event. Information about it and all of Trinity’s ministries is available at TLC Porterville.org. or by calling 784-4204.