The developer of a third cannabis dispensary that's currently being developed downtown has also proposed a card room to be placed in the second floor of the same building above the cannabis dispensary.
A conditional use permit for the future establishment of a card room at the location is on today's City of Porterville Project Review Committee meeting agenda. The PRC meets at 1:30 p.m. today. The matter before the Project Review Committee basically begins the process of the card room potentially being developed.
The card room would go into the second floor at 200 N. Main, the former Bob Fields Jewelry building. A third cannabis dispensary downtown, Cannabis Express, has been approved to be located in the first floor of that building and is continuing to go through the process needed to open its doors.
The developer of both projects said the entire building, including the 3,600 square foot second floor, would be remodeled as a result of the cannabis dispensary and the potential card room.
The PRC agenda states the applicant is requesting the go-ahead for the card room under the land classification of Commercial Entertainment and Recreation-Small-Scale.
The card room would have nine tables that could each seat nine people, so it would have a capacity of about 80 people. The developer is also proposing a small restaurant be developed on the second floor to go along with the card room.
The developer stated he doesn't know yet what kind of card games would be played at the site, but added Texas Hold 'Em poker would definitely be played. He said he must first meet with the California Gambling Control Commission to determine what other games would be played.
In California card rooms can only provide player-dealer games. Popular games that are offered at card rooms across the state include pai gow, three-card poker, blackjack and baccarat.
The developer said the card room would be good for Main Street as it would bring business downtown. He added the card room would create about 20 jobs.
The developer admitted he didn't know what kind of push back he would get for proposing the card room, noting he could possibly receive push back from Eagle Mountain Casino. Tribal casinos and card rooms have had their obvious differences, most notably what's defined as a player-dealer game. The developer stated he has yet to receive any push back for proposing the card room.