During the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, the board was given a run down of capital projects that the county plans to invest in over the next five fiscal years, and the projects that saw progress over the last fiscal year. General Services Agency Director Brooke Sisk brought the presentation before the board accompanied by a request to draw down $3,000,000 from the county’s Millennium Fund to support capital improvements.
The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) prioritizes facility improvement and construction projects and aids in keeping the public informed on the use of public funds. Funding for capital projects include the county’s general fund, state and federal agencies, and American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Millennium Fund, which was established in 1999, is used to invest settlements with tobacco companies in community and capital projects. In addition, individual county departments seek grants to help fund projects within each respective department.
Sisk highlighted some of the projects that progressed through the 2022/2023 FY. Among those noted were the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office substation relocation in Porterville for $3,153,043, the upgrades to the Sheriff’s gun range for $1,258,554, the Terra Bella Fire Station remodel for $1,443,145, and the beginning phases of the Springville Library construction amounting in $48,750.
Kyle Taylor, GSA Deputy Director, expanded further on the progress of the projects over the past FY. Taylor said the TCSO substation relocation included minor remodel work and installation of furniture in the building that once housed the Sequoia National Forest Headquarters near the Porterville Airport. The TCSO gun range was expanded to include space for K9 training and additional shooting ranges. The remodel of the Terra Bella fire station included the addition of an apparatus garage, and renderings were made for the future Springville Library. The library project will include the construction of a 3,000 square feet library facility that contains a community room, teen and children's areas, a circulation desk, and reading and office space.
Looking ahead in the county’s five year Capital Improvement Plan, which includes FY 23-24 through FY 27-28, the county is projecting an investment of over $118 million in proposed projects.
Sisk said that as funds become available they're allocated to projects listed within the plan, and that the CIP is not a budget but more a tool to keep within the county’s plan for construction and infrastructure.
Sisk dipped a bit into new projects that will begin in this coming FY. Among her list was a new TCSO training facility amounting in $8 million in county funds, and more than $10.5 million in funds for mental health supportive housing in the 23/24 FY. Sisk also noted funding that should be put towards a new Strathmore Fire Station for a total of $5 million in FY’s 26/27 and 27/28.
After thanking Sisk and her department for the presentation, the board unanimously approved the five year CIP and the $3,000,000 draw down from the Millennium Fund.
In addition to the CIP presentation, the board honored more than 50 county employees who have served the county for 20 to 45 years.
In District 5, nine people were recognized. Among them was Sheriff Mike Boudreaux who has served the county for 37 years. Chairman Dennis Townsend, who represents District 5, read Boudreaux’s shortened biography which included some of the Sheriff’s achievements throughout his career and a few of the extracurricular activities he enjoys outside of the office.