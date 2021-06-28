A candlelight vigil will be held for a Lindsay man who died last Monday at Sequoia National Park.
The candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 for Victor Cisneros, 20, who died last Monday after drowning at Sequoia National Park. The vigil will be held at 467 N. Elmwood around the corner from the McDermont Center in Lindsay. A viewing will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 467 N. Elmwood and will be followed by a Rosary from 6 to 6:50.
Cisneros ran track and cross country at Lindsay High and at the College of the Sequoias. He would also come back to help out with the LHS teams.
The incident in which Cisneros died was reported at 6:15 p.m. last Monday in which Cisneros ended up underwater while he was with his family near the Potwisha overflow parking long.
Park officials said they're unsure how Cisneros ended up underwater. They added Cisneros was pulled out of the water by bystanders. Park rangers were notified and responded to the area at about 7 p.m.
Rangers performed CPR on Cisneros but were unsuccessful, said a Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks spokesperson.