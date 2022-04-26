Several candidates running for office in the 2022 election received the chance to present their conservative credentials during the Tulare County Freedom Rally held on Saturday at Centennial Park.
It was the fourth Freedom Rally held as rallies have also be held in Visalia, Exeter and Tulare. Among the sponsors of the rallies are the Tulare County Coalition for Freedom, Unmask Tulare County and Porterville's Blessings of Liberty.
Among the candidates who spoke on Saturday were Greg Meister who's running to represent District II on the Porterville City Council. Milt Stowe currently represents District II and he has stated he's not running for reelection.
Two Republican candidates who are running to represent the redistricted District 22, which now includes Porterville, also spoke at the rally, Adam Medeiros and Chris Mathys. They are challenged Republican David Valadao, who currently represents District 21, and is now running in District 22. In the District 22 race, the top two finishers in the June 7 primary election regardless of party will advance to the November general election.
Steve Cole, a farmer from Terra Bella, who's running for the Terra Bella School Board, also spoke at the rally. And Cheryl McCrillis, who owns Axiom Graphics and is running for the Porterville Unified School District Board, spoke briefly at the rally as well.
“This is my home and I'm going to fight like hell to protect,” said Meister about why he's running for Porterville City Council.
He stated he was a Pro-Life candidate. “I will always protect children's rights,” he said. He added if Planned Parenthood ever attempted to locate in Porterville he would fight it.
He also said he would stand up for small business. “Producers are being over-regulated by non-producers,” Meister said.
Meister added he strongly believes in parental say in education. He continued to say he's running to restore the tradition of Porterville. “Porterville has always been an All-America City,” he said.
Medeiros, who opened his presentation with prayer, immigrated to this country as a young child with his family from Portugal in 1963. He currently serves on the Kings County Board of Education.
“We have to bring this nation back to One Nation Under God,” he said, stating more conservative Christians need to be elected to office.
He said he was running to “stand up to the tyranny and overreach of government we've seen the last two years.”
Medeiros also said he believes in smaller government. He added his pro-life who's “against abortion completely.”
He told the crowd he wouldn't ask for their campaign contributions. “I don't want your money,” he said. “I don't need it. I need you to be praying for California.”
In addition, Medeiros said those in officer were needed to “hold back the mad man in the White House until we can get him out,” referring to President Joe Biden.
Medeiros said he has “a passion for God and country and in that order.” He also said he believed in term limits.
Mathys again stated a major reason why he's running for Congress “I'm running because of a gentleman by the name of David Valadao.”
Mathys and Medeiros have both criticized Valadao's vote to impeach Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“This is the America I love right here in Porterville,” Mathys said. “That you have here patriotic, conservative Americans.”
In referring to the ongoing legal battle over the Biden administration's effort to extend the mask mandate for public transportation, Mathys stated, “President Brandon, I mean Biden wanted to extend the mask mandate.”
“Brandon” was a reference to the chant “Let's Go Brandon,” a chant critical of the media or Biden — or both — depending on the interpretation that resulted from a television interview in which a profane chant aimed at Biden was coming from the crowd in the background.
“If you want to wear a mask it's your decision. If you want to be vaccinated it's your decision,” said Mathys in stating those actions shouldn't be mandated.
He also said life begins at conception. He said life should be protected from “cradle to grave.”
Cole said he was running for the Terra Bella School Board to stand up for parents' rights. “I believe parents should be fully informed and should be in control of what's taught to their children,” he said.
“Kids should not be indoctrinated.”
“It comes from the textbooks,” Cole added about how children could be indoctrinated. He said in many cases teachers don't intend to indoctrinate students but “the materials they use are.”
He added schools “shouldn't be indoctrinated by leftist unions.” He said critical race theory shouldn't be taught in schools. “No gender identity, no Black Lives Matter propaganda,” he said.