Another popular summertime event has had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Porterville Parks and Leisure Services posted on its website last week the Dive-In Theater scheduled for August 7 at the Murray Park Pool has been canceled.
The city’s three major summer events - the Freedom Fest, Summer Night Lights and now the Dive-In Theater have all had to be canceled.
Summer Night Lights is also a friendly family event in which movies are shown in the city’s parks throughout the summer.
The Dive-In Theater is also a family friendly event in which a movie is shown at the city pool.
Last year’s event drew a capacity of 280 but it has recently become clear an event of that size couldn’t be held this year.
The city pool does remain open for recreational use lap swimming under strict guidelines. For more information visit the city’s Parks and Leisure website.