Those on the Valley floor will again have the chance to escape the heat this weekend in Camp Nelson.
The annual Camp Nelson Mountain Festival is back after not being held for the past two years. The two-day event will be held for the first time in three years on Saturday and Sunday at the Camp Nelson Meadow in the Giant Sequoia Monument.
The Festival is presented by the John M Nelson Conservancy and is a fundraiser for the organization. The event will feature live music, food vendors, craft vendors, a bounce house, kids' games, horseshoes, volleyball, cornhole and information on Camp Nelson. There will also be a booth where beer and wine are sold.
Admission to the event is free. Those who want a sneak peak — and maybe to spend the night in Camp Nelson — can head up today from 4 to 8 p.m. for the kickoff party with any vendors who want to open.
The festival officially begins on Saturday and will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday with an after hours party with vendors and live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The festival will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The live music will feature three bands at the event. Fire on the Mountain will be featured from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Miles from Nowhere will be featured from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and the Eaton Pyles String Band will be featured from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
There will be at least 15 food vendors selling a variety of foods and desserts at the event. There will also be numerous crafts, plant, food and other vendors at the event selling a large variety of items.
The list of what will be available at the event goes on: Antiques and collectibles; fine art, photography and original paintings; rustic and wood furniture, wood crafts, rustic signs, miniature log cabins; handcrafted wood boxes; handmaid knives; leather belts and other handmade leather goods; hand-turned pens.
Farmhouse décor; wood cabins; river rock creations, stained glass panels; metal/wood yard art, arches and benches; rope wreaths, décor and horseshoe art; floral and rustic country décor and seasonal decorations; rose bushes, plants, trees, succulents, pottery, handcrafted wooden planters; backpacks, purses, headbands, keychains, baseball caps.
Hand-poured candles, wax melts, electric warmers; Epoxy and resin items; flower coasters, paperweights, bookmarks and trays; Soaps, lotions, scrubs, herbal products; T-shirts, jackets, tumblers, logo cups; crocheted blankets, sweaters; aprons, potholders, dish towels, wine coasters, pillowcases, rag rugs, pillows, blankets, placements, throws, rugs; gourmet spice mixes, jams, jelly; art supplies, kids art kits, handspun yarns; massages, henna tattoos.
Activities at the event will include finger puppets, face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon art, a roping game, log cutting and spinning a recycling wheel. There will be free games for kids and prizes available for all who attend.
In addition the John M Nelson Conservancy has extended WiFi to the meadow and it will be available. Organizers though say the WiFi hasn't been tested extensively and the festival will be the first real test.
Vendors should be able to accept electronic payments but those attending should bring cash for purchases. No pets, outside food or beverages will be allowed.
For more information call Debbie, 559-429-5142.