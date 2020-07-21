As the summer progresses, the reality continues to set in that popular Porterville area events during this time of year won't be held.
The Camp Nelson Mountain Festival presented by the Upper Tule Association is another one of those events that won't be held this year. The 34th annual Camp Nelson Festival was held last year, but due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the event won't be held this year. The event normally held around the first weekend of August at Camp Nelson Meadow an the Giant Sequoia National Monument has been canceled.
Camp Nelson Festival chairperson Michelle Ray said it would just be logistically too difficult to hold the event which annually attracts 500 people. “You can't hardly ever get to gether with more than 10 people,” said Ray, commenting on what has effectively become the limit on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It's just hardly worth the effort.”
Ray said plans are now being focused on holding the festival in 2021. Each year the free festival features arts and crafts, games for adults and kids, food booths and live music.
The event has also featured log sawing by the U.S. Forest Service, presentations on Indian lore and Smokey Bear also has made an appearance as well.