With excessive drought conditions persisting for years now, the problem of bears coming lower and lower and into residential areas in the mountains continues to be an issue.
But it's especially bad in Camp Nelson where a large number of bears are just pretty much making themselves at home at cabins all over the community. And based on reports from Camp Nelson the bears are really making themselves at home.
There was a report in Camp Nelson on Tuesday a bear actually turned on the gas at a home while the occupants were gone and someone was walking by and just happened to notice the gas was on, avoiding what could have obviously been a serious situation. “That's going to be an issue for everybody,” Camp Nelson resident Linda McDonald said.
The bears making themselves at home in the community is being well documented by Camp Nelson residents on the Friends Who Like Upper Tule Facebook page.
There are numerous posts from Camp Nelson residents showing bears in their homes and the damage they're doing, including a few from this weekend alone. It was also reported bears went into three more cabins in Camp Nelson on Monday night.
McDonald also stated a bear broke into her neighbor's home on Tuesday night. In some cases the bears are breaking into homes while the occupants are still there, McDonald said.
“They're coming to Camp Nelson because it's all burned around here,” said McDonald, referring to the 2020 Castle Fire and 2021 Windy Fire.
With the forest damaged by fire, the bears continue to forage for food all over and especially in Camp Nelson. But it's stressed bears shouldn't be fed as to not encourage them and to keep them as wild as possible.
“We've had so much destruction up here it's unbelievable,” McDonald said. “We have a very bad issue.”
But according to McDonald, she's been told by authorities there isn't much that can be done. “Fish and Game doesn't have the resources to do anything,” she said. “We've been told by Fish and Game there's nothing they can do.
“Bears have been breaking into every place up here. On my road there's been damage to every single home except one.”
Again the problem has persisted for some time now and bears continue to be a problem even past the fall. McDonald said last year a bear broke into her car as late as December of last year and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
“I don't know what we're going to do up here,” McDonald said. “They couldn't burn us out, now I guess they're trying to run us out with the bears. Everybody is upset about it.”
McDonald said she and many Camp Nelson residents are also concerned for the small pets they have. “It's not a good situation,” she said.
McDonald added about the bears, “they're not giving up.” She also said those who visit Camp Nelson need to be aware. “Anybody who comes up here to the mountains has got to be careful,” she said.
There have also been reports of bear sightings all over, including California High Springs, and below Camp Nelson, including in the Springville and River Island areas. And there have been reports of bears coming down to the Valley floor in this area as well.
Earlier this month there was a report of a bear being hit by a vehicle in the Ducor area on the Porterville FYI Facebook page.