Caltrans has scheduled its next public meeting for Camp Nelson area residents regarding the ongoing and upcoming plans for the project to repair Highway 190 that was severely damaged by flooding.
Caltrans plans to hold a meeting once a month to provide an update. The next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 2 at the Camp Nelson Fire Station, 1500 Nelson Drive.
From Highway 190 turn right at the sign for Camp Nelson/Coy Flat, take the first left onto Nelson Drive, stay on Nelson Drive for about 0.2 miles and turn into the Camp Nelson Fire Station on the left.