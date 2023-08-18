Caltrans issued its weekly update on the ongoing repairs of Highway 190 between Springville and the Western Divide Highway. The following is scheduled for next week the week of August 21:
Work will continue on the headwalls from ½ mile west of Lower Coffee Camp to the Tule River Powerhouse.
Continued work on the removal of failed culverts and installation of new culverts from 1 mile est of the Tule River Powerhouse to 1 mile west of Pierpoint Drive will also continue.
Downhill slope repairs from the Tule River Powerhouse to 1 mile west of Pierpoint Drive will begin. The construction of the downstream headwall at Belknap Creek will continue as well.
In addition silde cleanup between Camp Nelson and Redwood Drive will continue and rock hauling to select locations for future embankment building operations will continue.
Major damage repairs will also continue between Belknap Creek and Quaking Aspen.