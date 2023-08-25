Caltrans issued its weekly update on Friday on the continuing repair work on Highway 190 between Springville and the Western Divide Highway. The following repairs will be conducted next week the week of August 28:
Work will continue on the headwalls from ½ mile west of Lower Coffee Camp to the Tule River Powerhouse. The removal of failed culvets and installation of new culverts from 1 mile east of the Tule River Powerhouse to 1 mile west of Pierpoint Drive will also continue.
Downhill slope repairs from Tule River Powerhouse to 1 mile west of Pierpoint Drive will begin. The downstream headwall and roadway breach at Belknap Creek will be finalized.
Slide cleanup between Camp Nelson and Redwood Drive will contine and rock hauling to select locations for future embankments will continue. And major damage repairs between Belknap Creek and Quaking Aspen will continue.