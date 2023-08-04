Caltrans in cooperation with CCFG Inc, offered its weekly update on what construction will be done next week the week of August 7 during the ongoing repairs of Highway 190 between Springville and the Western Highway Divide Highway that was severely damaged due to flooding.
Next week installation of headwalls from a ½ mile west Lower Coffee Camp to the Tule River Powerhouse will be done. In addition failed culverts will be removed and new culverts will be installed from 1 mile east of the Tule River Powerhouse to 1 mile west of Pierpoint Drive.
Construction of a headwall at Belknap Creek will also be done along with continued slide cleanup between Camp Nelson and Redwood Drive. Rock material will be hauled up to select locations for future embankment building operations as well.
Personnel assisting with Geotech operations will move to repair damaged roadway sections between Belknap Creek and Quaking Aspen.
Caltrans announced the Geotech on-site assessment operations as of Friday were complete and Geotech will work on reports and assessments for continued repairs east of Belknap Creek.