The City of Porterville has received $580,000 for a major project at the Olive Avenue and Porter Road/Cloverleaf Street intersection.
The funding was awarded as part of $227 million awarded by Caltrans on Thursday for safety projects across the state to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads. The funding included $14 million for projects in the Central Valley. Funding is provided through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.
“Safety is always our number one priority,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “These projects will enhance systemwide safety features, including expanded access to protected walkways and bikeways, and will move us closer to our goal of reducing serious injuries and fatalities on California roadways.”
The Porterville project will replace a traffic signal, add a protected left turn phasing for all intersection legs, provide accessible curb ramps at all corners and add or modify signs at the Olive Avenue and Porter Road/Cloverleaf Street intersection. The other projects awarded funding in the District 6 Valley region were:
Kern County: $1.3 million will upgrade striping of centerlines/edgelines, left and right turns, and lane drops. Improve safety of the curve on Wheeler Ridge Road with chevron signs. Add new raised pavement markers on all roads as well as 226 miles of striping.
Kern County: $375K will improve the safety of several multi-lane roads county-wide by upgrading approximately 27 miles of bike lane striping over 22 miles of roadway.
Lemoore: $250K will install a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) and pedestrian crossing at an uncontrolled location with enhanced safety feature at the intersection of Bush Street and Champion Street.
McFarland: $250K will install warning signs and upgrade markings to high-visibility, install curb ramps where missing and add enhanced safety features at several uncontrolled crosswalks around the City of McFarland.
“We are pleased to see nearly $14 million in funding be awarded to our local partners here in the Central Valley,” said Caltrans District 6 Director Diana Gomez. “This is another step in our joint commitment to multi-model methods of transportation and improves the overall safety for all users of California’s transportation system.”
Caltrans selected a total of 266 projects statewide for funding for safety enhancements that include new traffic signals, roundabouts, turn lanes, rumble strips and guard rails.