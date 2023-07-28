Caltrans in cooperation with CCFG Inc., has announced its continuing construction schedule for next week for Highway 190 between Springville and Western Divide Highway for next week as part of ongoing repairs of the highway that were severely damaged by the March flooding.
During the week of July 31 installation of drain inlets and headwalls from a half mile west of Lower Coffee Camp to the Tule River Powerhouse will be done.
Failed culverts will be removed and new culverts will be installed from 1 mile east of the Tule River Powerhouse to 1 mile west of Pierpoint Drive. There will also be continued culvert repair at Belknap Creek and continued side cleanup between Camp Nelson and Redwood Drive.
In addition rock material will be hauled up to select locations for future embankment projects. And a Geotech crew will be on site for continued core drilling at critical locations to continue to gather data.
On Thursday Caltrans provided an on what access along Highway 190 above Springville to Camp Nelson will be available, beginning on Monday July 31. Highway 190 continues to be closed to the public at large although access will be provided to renters of rental property.
Caltrans stated resident access to the Camp Nelson area will continue with the following guidelines to be put in place on Monday. Identification with a residential address within the Highway 190 closure area and a utility bill with a residential address within the Highway 190 area must be provided. The name on the utility bill must match the name on the identification.
For family members their access will require a utility bill with a residential address within the Highway 190 closure area. The last name of the family member must match what's on the utility bill.
Residents must notify Caltrans family members are coming at christian.lukens@dot.ca.gov by noon each Monday for family members to come up beginning on the upcoming Wednesday. If the family member isn't on the access list based on the guidelines that family member will be denied access.
Family members must also provide identification. Residents can meet family members in the closure area and provide an escort to the residence.
Rental property access will be available based on the following guidelines:
Rental owners must notify Caltrans of reservation arrivals in advance at christian.lukens@dot.ca.gov by noon each Monday for arrivals beginning on the upcoming Wednesday.
If renters aren't on the access list base on the guidelines they will be denied access. Renters must show identification and a rental agreement showing the residential address within the Highway 190 closure area.
Rental owners or their employees can meet renters in the closure area and escort them to the rental property.
It should be noted the heaviest hours of construction are between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. It's preferred arrivals and departures would be done before 6 a.m. and after 4 p.m.