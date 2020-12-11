The California Table Grape Growers Commission have announced they have opened up applications for scholarships to students headed to a community college or a university. Three types of university/college scholarships are now available to students in the table grape growing regions of California.
Two types of scholarships are offered for field workers: one for $25,000 for those attending a four-year California university and one for $14,500 for those attending two years of community college followed by two years at a California university. A third $25,000 scholarship is for those interested in studying agriculture and building a career in the table grape industry. Three of each type of scholarship are available.
The deadline for all scholarship applications is Friday, February 12, 2021, at 5 p.m.
Scholarship applications can be found at https://www.grapesfromcalifornia.com/community-
outreach/.