CORCORAN – Officials at California State Prison, Corcoran (COR) are investigating the June 6, 2020, death of 27-year-old inmate Antonio Vasquez as a homicide.
On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., prison staff conducting a security check noticed Vasquez in his cell covered in a blanket. Vasquez’ cell mate, Adrian Madrigal, refused to turn on the cell light and additional staff members were immediately summoned.
Madrigal was removed from the cell and staff examined Vasquez, who was unresponsive. Staff began life-saving measures and 911 was called. Vasquez was transported to the prison’s Correctional Treatment Center and medical measures continued but were unsuccessful. At 11:06 p.m., a paramedic pronounced Vasquez deceased.
Madrigal, 31, was placed in segregated housing pending an investigation.
The Kings County District Attorney’s Office is assisting COR’s Investigative Services Unit on the investigation. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation received Vasquez from Los Angeles County on Oct. 9, 2014. He was sentenced to 22 years for second degree attempted murder.
Madrigal was received from Napa County on March 21, 2019. He was sentenced to 33 years, four months for voluntary manslaughter.
California State Prison, Corcoran opened in 1988 and houses 3,632 minimum-, medium-, maximum-, and high-security custody inmates.