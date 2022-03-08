On Suday Marisa Wood announced she has been endorsed by the California Democratic Party in her race in the Congressional 20th District.
After redistricting the 20th District now covers Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area. The California Democratic Party announced its endorsement of Wood at its virtual Endorsing Convention.
Wood states she's a public school teacher, mother and grandmother. She's among those challenging Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy currently represents the 23rd district, which includes Porterville, but his district has been switched to the 20th district for the upcoming election after redistricting and no longer includes Porterville. The primary election will be held on June 7 and the general election will be held in November.
Porterville will vote in the 22nd district in the primary and general elections. Among those running in the 22nd district are current 21st district Republican Congressman David Valadao and Republican Chris Mathys.
Wood received 100 percent of the delegates votes in receiving the endorsement at the convention.
“I’m so honored to have received 100 percent of the delegates' votes and proud to get the official endorsement of the Democratic Party today,” Wood said. “I will do everything that I can to bring attention to the issues that matter here in the Central Valley from jobs, the economy, to healthcare, water, and education – I’m here for you.
"I know the challenge ahead is great but today is a victory for our campaign and we will continue moving forward to building a better CA-20.