Cal.net, Land O'Lakes, Inc. and Microsoft announced on Tuesday the completion of 10 new towers that will expand broadband internet access to rural towns in Tulare County.
The collaboration will bring reliable internet access to more than 255,000 county residents, providing internet to farms, schools, homes and businesses.
The collaboration between Land O'Lakes, Cal.net, and Microsoft aims to address the rural broadband gap in California and extend broadband access to people living in rural communities through Land O'Lakes' American Connection Project and Microsoft's Airband Initiative.
With the many changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the country need reliable access to telehealth, remote work and learning.
Reliable, high-speed internet has also become essential for agriculture, with farmers relying on digital tools for everything from crop management to weather forecasting. With Cal.net’s help, growers will be able to use the latest Precision Agriculture technology.
"We are excited to have completed the installation of the new towers and bring high-speed broadband technology to the rural communities of Tulare County," said Ken Garnett, Chief Strategy Officer at Cal.net. "Our collaboration with Land O'Lakes and Microsoft is a step forward in closing the digital divide and bridging the rural broadband gap across the United States."
Jasmine Thomas, Senior Director, Microsoft Airband Initiative commented, "High-speed internet access is fundamental for rural agriculture and dairy owners to use technologies that track conditions, improve efficiencies, and boost growth. Our collaboration with Cal.net and Land O’Lakes aligns with our Airband mission to unlock the power of connectivity to transform businesses and their communities."
Teddy Bekele, Chief Technology Officer at Land O'Lakes, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, "As a farmer-owned co-op, Land O'Lakes is committed to supporting job creation and vibrant communities where our members and their families work and live. This partnership with Cal.net and Microsoft is a step forward in increasing access to digital connectivity for all Americans and bridging the digital divide."
Cal.net is a leading hybrid fiber and wireless internet provider in rural California, providing reliable and affordable high-speed internet to underserved communities.
Cal.net stated it acknowledges the support of its investment partner, Littlebanc.