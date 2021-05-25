On Friday, CAL FIRE issued a notice that it was suspending burn permits in Tulare County. The suspension took effect on Monday.
So CAL FIRE has suspended all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in Tulare County. So residential outdoor burning of branches and leaves has been banned.
“The increased fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE to suspend all burn permits,” CAL FIRE stated. “After the winter, warming temperatures are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop.”
As of Friday, CAL FIRE stated it had responded to 21 wildland fires in Tulare County. That's not counting a large fire it responded to along with Porterville Fire Department near the Porterville Developmental Center over the weekend. And PFD has also responded to numerous grass fires, many along the Tule River.
CAL FIRE stressed the importance of creating 100 feet of defensible space at a minumum. “We're ready for wildfire; are you?” CAL FIRE stated.
CAL FIRE stated in 2021 up until May 9 firefighters across the state had responded to more than 1,812 wildfires.
CAL FIRE stated all dead and dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures should be cleared and landscapes should feature fire resistant/drought tolerant plants, especially native species.
CAL FIRE is also encouraging people to dispose of landscape debris by chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility.
If there is a situation concerning public health and safety, CAL FIRE stated it may issue a restricted burning permit. CAL FIRE stated agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed if CAL Fire officials inspect the burn site and issue a special permit.
Campfires are still permitted as long as they're maintained in a way to prevent the spread of wildfire. Campfire permits can be obtained at www.PreventWildfireCA.org.
The Sequoia National Forest, though, has announced it's prohibiting all campfires on land it manages below 5,000 feet.
For more information on defensible space and tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
The state is also phasing out all agricultural burning by 2025. To encourage those in the ag industry not to burn, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is accepting applications for the Alternative to Agricultural Open Buring Incentive Pilot Program.
The program provides incentives to those in ag to chip or shred trees. Applicants will will chip with soil incorporation may receive up to $600 an acre up to $60,000 a year. Those who will chip without soil incorporation are eligible for up to $300 per acre up to $30,000 a year.
Applications are available at https://www.valleyair.org/grants/documents/ag-burning/application.pdf Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis while funds are available and the program began in March.