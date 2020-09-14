It was time to garden on Saturday morning as nearly a dozen cadets from the CA Cadet Corps gathered at the Tule River Parkway to begin working on their newly adopted garden plot through the Tule River Parkway Association’s Native Plant Gardens project. The CA Cadet Corps Garden is one of many different adopted plots, and there are still six plots available for adoption by the community.
“Keri Bogle, who is the cadet captain, came out with me about a month ago and she learned about the project and looked at all the possible gardens she could adopt, and she selected a garden then,” said Cathy Capone, Tule River Parkway Association President and the Native Plant Garden project manager.
Bogel, the Commandant of the cadets for CA Cadet Corps, was excited to be out at the garden with her cadets on Saturday morning. She said that this opportunity provided a chance for her cadets to learn real life skills. When the work began, she helped two of her cadets measure the perimeter of the large garden plot they adopted.
“With the pandemic going on, the cadets need something to do, something that they can feel that they're contributing back to the community for, something that they feel is theirs and is helping to beautify the community,” said Bogle. “They needed something that everybody could enjoy and see.”
Capone was joined on Saturday morning by US Fish and Wildlife Service Biologist John Meriwether. Meriwether, who helped Capone explain the importance of the project to the cadets, stated that this project is versatile and could be implemented in people’s own gardens and landscaping at home.
“This project is a good opportunity,” said Meriwehter. “It supports the community, provides opportunities for folks to volunteer and participate in community activities. The site needed restoration and this site gets a lot of visibility. People can come out and see it. We’re putting in gardens that you can actually put at your house to conserve water and provide habitat.”
Capone explained that the project was mostly funded through a grant that the city applied for through the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The City of Porterville applied for the grant to US Fish and WIldlife,” said Capone. “The grant requires a fifty percent local match. Part of the local match is volunteer hours, so the things we’re doing today will be part of our local match, in addition to city employee labor and materials and other things that make up that fifty percent match.”
Meriwether stated that the work put in by the volunteers, and not just the volunteers present on Saturday morning, helps the city reach their portion of the grant that needs to be matched.
“All the volunteers that show up on these days are contributing to the project, not only by being here and doing the work, but also helping to cover the financial portion of it, which is a great thing,” said Meriwether. “This is an important habitat, it’s a floodplain habitat through here. Migratory birds can be out here so installing habitat along the edge of waterways is extremely important.”
Meriwether also wished to extend a thank you to the City of Porterville and stated that they have been vital in this project.
“The CIty of Porterville has been really great partners and have really stepped up and installed a great irrigation system.”
There are still six plots available for adoption by the community along the Tule River. For more information, or to learn how you can adopt a garden, please contact Cathy Capone by email at tulerivergarden@gmail.comor by phone at (559) 361-9164.