The Sierra View District Board which governs Sierra View Medical Center will begin discussing the adoption of its bylaws that govern the hospital at today's meeting.
The board meeting's closes session will be held at 3 p.m. and the open session will be held at 4.
At issue is an addition of a section to the bylaws concerning information that can be released to the public. Dr. Gaurang Pandya, who's a member of the board and running for re-election in District 2, has questions the addition, stating he's concerned the public receieves the information it needs to know.
But Sierra View officials say the addition recites state law “verbatim” and is just being added to the bylaws to inform board members of the guidelines that govern them.
One matter at issue is what constitututes “trade secrets,” such as contracts that are negotiated which board members aren't supposed to release. The question has come up if Pandya's releasing of information concerning the hospital's anesthesia is considered a trade secret.
“In my opinion, there is nothing in a medical service contract, like the anesthesia exclusive contract, that is a trade secret,” Pandya said.
But Dr. Rakesh Jindal, who's the board chairman and also running for re-election, said information concerning contracts such as the anesthesia contract with the hospital is a trade secret.
Jindal added about the anesthesia contract, “What Sierra View does is not unusual, it's the norm.”
The section proposed to be added to the bylaws is: “A Board Member who has violated any general law or regulation, or any rule, law, ordinance or resolution of the Hospital may be censured after being given notice and an opportunity to correct the violation. The Hospital shall establish a policy that defines the procedure for hearing a motion for censure. Depending on the severity of the violation(s), the Board Member may be indited by the Tulare County Grand Jury for willful or corrupt misconduct of office under Cal. Gov. Code 3060 et seq. and, if convicted, removed from office.”
Jindal stated Sierra View legal counsel Alex Krase sent a letter to the board stating about the changes to the bylaws, “they reflect the law.”
Jindal said the board will discuss the bylaws in closes session but the bylaws are also the final item on the board's agenda in open session. Jindal said he didn't expect the board to consider the bylaws at today's meeting, adding he expected the bylaws to be considered at the board's next meeting.
“Board leadership has proposed yet another change to the Hospital Board bylaws that would make sharing public information with the community against Board policy,” Pandya claims. “I think this is wrong.
“Blocking access to public information by changing bylaws has been one of board leadership’s main priorities this term, pressuring leaders like Mrs. Hefner to follow the lead. Your tax dollars are being used to fund multiple contracts worth millions of dollars. The contracts and their terms are labeled “trade secrets” and Dr. Jindal wants to keep it all private.”
Pandya stated his position is in line with the Brown Act, which essentially requires governing boards to make information public that's not considered confidential. He said the Brown Act requires contracts agreed upon in closed session to be made available to the public unless they have information that's considered confidential such as personal or legal information that can't be released.
Pandya also said whatever information he's released is a matter of public record. He said the key to the trade secrets standard is economic information that could be to someone's benefit “not being generally known to the public.”
Pandya pointed to Jindal's history of being the president of physicians in a managed care insurance contract in the 1990s that was eventually, saying that's why he “may have an interest in keeping contracts private.” The contract included Porterville area doctors and served Sierra View and Tulare.
Pandya stated Sierra View lost a great deal of money as a result of the project.
He also said Jindal and his business associates made a great deal of money from the contract. About that assertion, Jindal said, “This is not true,” Jindal said.
“We were doing fine,” added Jindal about the organization. “There were no losses.”
Political upheaval at Sierra View led to the organization being dissolved. Sierra View is now in a similar managed care agreement with Visalia's Kaweah Delta Hospital and doctors in communities that include Portervlle, Tulare, Visalia and Hanford.
Pandya claimed while Jindal takes credit for the new agreement Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner negotiated, he should have recused himself from the vote because the agreement would increase the number of patients on the insurance plan available to primary care doctors such as himself.
Jindal said he doesn't take credit for the agreement and wants to make sure all those involved receive credit for the agreement. As far as him voting on the agreement Jindal said, “there's no conflict.”
For his part, Pandya said about Jindal, “I believe we have only been allowed to consider items personally relevant to him. Zone 4 has a chance to bring a fresh perspective to the Board to help us get back to our mission of service and accountability.”
Jindal is running for reelection in District 4 and is being challenged by Liberty Lomeli and Victoria Porter. Dr. Pandya is being challenged in District 2 by Dr. Kuldeep Jagpal.
Pandya's wife, Joytsana Ela Pandya, is running for the board in District 1. Board members are required to live in the district they represent and Ela Pandya said she's doing so and it shouldn't be an issue. Ela Pandya's main challenger is Dr. Bindusagar Reddy.
To view the Sierra View board meeting go to https://livestream.com/svmc