Ricky Roadkill wants to dine with you.
Another popular local tradition of the fall returns as the Porterville Barn Theater will hold its 15th annual Buzzard Festival to welcome the buzzards to the area. The event will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 9 at the Barn Theater's outside stage.
Hay bails will be provided and those attending can bring their own chairs. The event is free. Music will be provided by Sycamore Bend Bluegrass and there will be other special guests.
There will be food, beer, wine, sodas and family fun.