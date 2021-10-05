Despite fires, smoke, COVID-19 and other earthly restrictions, the buzzards are back in their annual nesting grounds around the Porterville Barn Theater together with the talented Sycamore Bend Bluegrass band.
According to locals the buzzards are early, and have been seen roosting in nearby Murry Park, and are waiting anxiously for entertainment and sweet sound of bluegrass music of the 15th annual Buzzard Festival on October 9.
The outside festival is free for all, and organizer and host Ralph Bourne said he hoped people would return to enjoy themselves. Seating is on hay bales, but people can also bring their own lawn chairs and a blanket in case the weather is chilly.
At 5:30 p.m. the Sycamore Bend Bluegrass band will start the event, with the official greeting of the Buzzards at 6 p.m. by Bourne.
Concert attendees are sure to enjoy the music of the experienced and talented band members. Michael McDonald plays the mandolin and sings, along with his son Travis on the bass, and nephew-in-law Dan Stein on guitar/vocals, with Doug Carlton on the Dobro/vocals, and Steve Hall playing banjo.
The band’s first CD was released in 2013. COLD HARD WINTER is a compilation of original songs written by Stein or McDonald.
Starting at 7 p.m. there will be individual live performances by The Christensen’s, Richard Frost, Ben Makino and more.
There will also be a performance by the Porterville Barn Theater Junior Group, followed by Sycamore Bend at 8:30 p.m.
There will be food for sale from 5:30 through 8:30 p.m., so those in attendance can dine with “Ricky Roadkill.” There will also be beer, wine and sodas. The event is scheduled to last until 9:30 p.m.
The Barn Theater is located at the corner of Plano Street and Olive Avenue in the theater square across the street from Eastridge Plaza.