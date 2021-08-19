In a sign of the times, the Porterville City Council dealt with hurdles when it came to two major community improvement projects at its meeting on Tuesday.
The council had to hold off on the development of the Butterfield Stage Corridor after receiving a letter from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. But even though the project is going to cost more than expected, it went ahead with a storm drain project at Thurman Avenue and Third Street, otherwise plans for the reconstruction of Main Street could be held up.
The council was scheduled to hold a public hearing and approve the mitigated negative declaration of environmental impact for the Butterfield Stage Corridor which would have paved the way for the development of the project. But the city received a letter from the air pollution control district concerning the short-term emissions that would be produced as a result of the construction of the project.
So at Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to continue the public hearing on the corridor until October 5 while city staff responds to the air pollution control district's letter in the meantime.
The Butterfield Stage Corridor will cover nine miles of city-owned property that was formerly the Union Pacific Railroad right of way from Tea Pot Dome Avenue to Avenue 196 in Strathmore. The corridor will have a 12-foot paved path for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The project will cost $11.2 million. The state has provided $7.1 million for the firsrt phase of the corridor to West North Grand Avenue. City staff is working with the Tulare County Association of Governments staff on funding options to develop the corridor from West North Grand to Avenue 196.
The Thurman and Third Street Storm Drain Project will include 1,500 feet of storm drain piping, connection to existing storm drain manholes and construction of new storm drain manholes.
It was estimated the project would cost $433,765. But the city received just one bid from 99 Pipeline, Inc. of $676,708. About another $135,000 will be needed when it comes to the management and inspection of the construction of the project, bringing the total cost of the project to $812,000.
It has been the city's policy to reject all bids when the bid is more than 10 percent of the expected cost of the project. But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the city to reassess that policy.
The council has already approved one much needed project that needed to be done despite the bid exeeding the expected costs and that was the Henderson Avenue project that has been done this past summer.
Again with the Thurman and Third Street project, even if the council chose to rebid it, it was more than likely that any bids it would receive would be even higher and not cheaper. A delay in this project would also hold up the planned reconstruction of Main Street.
With those issues in mind, council member Milt Stowe made a motion to approve 99 Pipleline's bid, stating about Main Street, “it's the main thoroughfare of our community. I would like it to look nice.” The council then approved 99 Pipeline's bid.
The cost of the project has been increased from $520,518 to about $812,000. All of the funding, including the additional more than $291,500 needed will come form the city's Local Transportation Fund.
CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS APPROVED
The council approved the Consent Calendar which included apply and receive a $2.5 million grant to help fund the tertiary water treatment plant to be constructed as part of the relocation of the Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Airport; restoring Porterville Transit service hours and route 4; and raises for city management employees.
State Senator Melissa Hurtado, whose district includes Porterville, has advocated for $2.5 million from Assembly Bill 74 to be allocated to the water treatment plant. If the city receives the $2.5 million, it will offset the $13 million cost of the project, which is below the originally estimated cost of $17 million.
The City Council approved $36 million in bonds last year those bonds are being used to pay for the treatment plant. The city will pay for two-thirds of the cost and the Tule Reservation will reimburse the city for its one-third share of the cost over 10 years. The plant is expected to be in operation by the end of 2022.
Porterville Transit will resume its Route 4 fixed route. Route 9 will continued to be suspended as previously requested by the Tule River Tribe.
Fixed route and dial-a-ride service hours will be restored from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. won weekends. Porterville's TransPort hours will be restored from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.
Among those receiving raises will be Police Chief Jake Castellow, Fire Chief Dave LaPere, police captain, police lieutenant, fire deputy chief Bryan Cogburn, fire battalion chief and Fire Marshal Clay Dignom.
The next pay period will include a one percent raise and an addition one perce raise will go into effect on October 1, except for fire battalion chiefs.
Effective October 1, police lieutenants will receive an additional eight percent raise. Some pay raises will also go into effect based on experience. The uniform allowance for LaPere, Cogburn and fire battalion chiefs has also been increased by $500 to $1,600.