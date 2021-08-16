Seeking authorization to apply for a $2.5 million grant towards the construction of a water-treatment facility to serve the City of Porterville Sports Complex and the Casino Relocation Project; and the seeking of authorization to restore Route 4 as well as the Porterville Transit normal service hours, are just two of the items on the Consent Calendar for Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled Porterville City Council meeting.
Also on the consent agenda is an amendment of the employee pay and benefit plan concerning unrepresented management employees; and the consideration of developing the Butterfield Stage Corridor Project – an approximate nine miles of city-owned former railroad path between Avenue 196 in Strathmore and Tea Pot Dome in Porterville, which the City is planning to make into a pedestrian and bicycle path.
Also on the agenda under Scheduled Matters is the consideration of approving the Library Needs Assessment, and the consideration to reject all bids and direct the Thurman Avenue and Third Street Storm Drain Project to either re-advertise the project or award it to 99 Pipeline for an approximate $677,000.
Porterville City Council meetings are livestreamed on YOU TUBE, by telephone at 1-669-900-6833 or by Zoom webinar with ID 847 3176 1942 and passcode 310925. The public is encouraged to participate and may provide comments during the meeting via Zoom or in person.
The eight items on the consent calendar are considered routine and will be enacted in one motion with no separate discussion of the matters unless a request is made to have the item removed for further discussion. In such a case, the item is heard at the end of Scheduled Matters.
First on the Consent Calendar is the authorization to apply and receive AB 74 grant funds. State Senator Melissa Hurtado has been instrumental in securing funding in AB 74 for Porterville. The bill included the $2.5 million of total funding for a Tertiary Treatment Plant in Tulare County for which the City will apply for as part of the Eagle Mountain Casino project.
Authorization is needed in order to submit the funding application, and if successful, it’s estimated the $2.5 million will offset the estimated $13 million cost of construction, which is below the previously expected cost of $17 million. The City’s share is two-thirds and the plan is for the City of Porterville to pay for the project up front. The City Council issued $36 million in bonds last year to pay for water projects and those bonds are also being used to pay for the treatment center. The Tule River Reservation will reimburse the City for its one-third share over the course of 10 years.
The projected timeline for plant operation is by the end of the 2022 calendar year.
The authorization to restore Porterville Transit Service Hours and Route 4 is listed as item No. 4 on the consent calendar.
In April of 2020, City Council approved the COVID-10 Transit Service Modifications in response to the loss in ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 21, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced an initiative to help transit agencies across America return to normal operations. Porterville City Staff is recommending the Council authorize Porterville Transit to resume normal operations and restore the Route 4 fixed route. But until further notice, Route 9 will continue to be suspended, as previously requested by the Tule River Tribe on March 2020.
The recommendation is City Council restore Porterville Transit’s fixed route and dial-a-ride service hours to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends; and to restore Porterville Transit’s on-demand (trans-POrT) to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends; as well as resume Route 4’s fixed route service.
Amending employee pay and benefit plans to unrepresented management employees will also be addressed.
Porterville has reached agreements with five of the City’s employee bargaining units – the management and confidential series, the public safety support unit, Porterville City Employees Association, Fire Officer Series and the Porterville City Firefighters Association.
Now The City has met with and presented with a proposal to unrepresented employees holding the positions of Director, Deputy Director, Police Chief, Fire Chief, Police Captain, Police Lieutenant, Fire Deputy Chief, Fire Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal. The unrepresented employees agreed on the City’s proposal, effective the next full pay period upon ratification and adoption, which is to include a one percent salary increase on the next pull pay period, and an additional one percent salary increase on October 1 – except for Fire Battalion Chiefs.
Effective Oct. 1, unrepresented police lieutenants will receive an additional eight percent salary increase. Unrepresented sworn fire personnel will be eligible for experience pays consistent with the current experience levels based on the number of years of public safety experience. A 2.5 percent pay increase will be applied on the first pay period after reaching the experience year anniversaries of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years of sworn public safety experience. And an education incentive of 2.5 percent for an Associate’s Degree is also included. In addition, effective the pay period after the agreement is official, the annual uniform allowance received by the Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Battalion Chiefs will be increased by $500 to match the allowance received by Fire Captains for a total of $1,600 annually.
One of two City Council’s Public Hearings on Tuesday pertains to the City of Porterville proposing the development of the non-motorized Butterfield Stage Corridor. It will utilize nine miles of City-owned former Union Pacific Railroad between Tea Pot Dome in Porterville and Avenue 196 in Strathmore and provide safe, improved access to education, retail opportunities, job centers, housing and the transit center. The path will be a 12-foot paved, non-motorized multi-use path with solar lighting, drought tolerant landscaping, drinking water stations, refuse receptacles, benches, wayfinding and controlled-lighted crossings within the city limits.
The public may comment on the project during the Public Hearing.
Listed as Scheduled Matters is the consideration to adopt the Library Needs Assessment and provide direction on how the City wants to proceed with the Porterville Library. A needs assessment covering the new library to replace the destroyed library of February 2020, was presented at the Porterville Library Facility Planning Committee meeting Thursday and will be reviewed by the Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
Also under Scheduled Mattters, is the bid result for the Thurman Avenue and Third Street Storm Drain Project which only received one bid. That bid was by 99 Pipeline in the amount of $676,708.00 for an approximate 1500 lineal feet of storm drain piping, connection to existing storm drain manholes, construction of new storm drain manholes, trench patching and related appurtenances. The amount quoted is 56-percent above the engineer’s estimate of $433,765.
An additional $67,671 (10 percent) is necessary for construction contingency and another 10 percent for construction management, ssurveying, quality control and inspection services, for a total cost of $812,050.
It has been the City’s policy to reject all bids when the bid exceeds 10 percent of the Engineer’s estimate.
The recommendation to City Council is to either reject all bids and re-advertise the project or award the project to 99 Pipeline, authorize progress payments up to 95 percent of the contract amount, authorize a 10 percent contingency to cover unforeseen costs, authorize an additional 10 percent for construction management, surveying, quality control and inspection services, as well as authorize the City Engineer to negotiate construction service and an additional appropriation of $291,532 from Local Transportation Fund.