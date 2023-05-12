Butler Amusements returns to the Porterville Fair to be held May 17-21 and is bringing twists, flips, turns, and even some slow and low rides for all ages.
Butler Amusements has been providing a high quality safe and clean, and exhilarating carnival to fairs, festivals and celebrations for 54 years and is the largest amusement producer in California. Butler’s reputation and track record make them a highly sought-after carnival.
:These are the attributes that are vital to the Porterville Fair Board and help ensure a fun and safe experience at the fair each year,” the fair stated.
Butler Amusements is always looking for new challenges and thrills to share with thrill seekers. By popular demand, Turbo Speed will return to fair. Not for the faint-hearted, riders are taken for a 70 mph “spin” at the ends of a whirling arm that takes them 120 feet in the air and sends them hurtling towards earth in an arc generating force three times the pull of gravity. The ride is known for the upside down free-flipping action Turbo Force delivers.
Jump on the A.R.M. Vertigo towers over the midway at 100 feet and seats 24 passengers. Each seat holds two riders who are secured by a lap restraint.
Once the ride begins, the entire center twists in a circular motion. Riders enjoy a swinging sensation as the entire center track lifts up slowly until reaching the top of the ride. Once the swing ride reaches the top it begins to slowly swing in a descent.
1001 Nachts (Nights) is a spectacular bright ride on the midway. It'ss a platform ride that goes completely up and over in a circular fashion as riders’ stomachs are left behind. The colorful attraction is also energy efficient as it has been equipped with state-of-the art LED bulbs.
Those who are drawn to the more old school traditional type thrill, there's the Zipper. The Zipper has been one of the fair's most recognizable attractions for years, providing thrills to riders from teens to adults.
There’s more spinning going on with the Zipper than an out-of-control top. While the ‘cages’ holding two passengers each rise and descend on a tower boom, each spins independently and the entire boom turns, too. There's three times the action, backed by spectacular lighting
There will also be other favorites like Scrambler, and the Grand Carousel where it's a tradition to locate the lead horse with the adornment of a beautiful rose collar.
And of course there's the Giant Wheel. A towering tradition of Butler Amusements, the majestic Giant Wheel dominates the Midway day and night, offering patrons a sweeping view of the entire fairgrounds and the surrounding area from a height of nearly 100 feet. Passengers are seated in separate gondolas and then whisked smoothly up, around, and down again; a motion reminiscent of the ferris wheel.
Each night, the beautiful mesmerizing lights will go out on the Giant Wheel signaling the end of another air day.
There will also be plenty of attractions for children in Kiddie Land. They can be a pirate for the day on the Pirate Jet. The Pirate Jet is the first of its kind in the U.S.
Passengers climb aboard and join an armada of six pirate ships each capable of holding 4 children or 1 adult and 2 children per ship while they gently rotate around a central friendly pirate character. Each ship sails up and down simulating a trip on the high seas.
There's also the State Fair Slide near the main gate. It's a towering mammoth of a slide with plenty of racing lanes.
Those of any age enjoy the thrill of the giant slide as they sail down. Passengers climb a stairway to the top of the slide to sail to the bottom.
There is something for the brave and the not so brave in Kiddie Land. There's the Wacky Shack Funhouse, The Wacky Worm Coaster, Jumping Jungle and more that provides photo ops.
Discount One-Day Unlimited Ride Wristbands (POP-Pay One Price) are now available at locations throughout the community for $30. The price will increase to $35 after 4 p.m. on opening day, Wednesday, May 17.
Minimum height requirements do apply on most rides. For kids under 36 inches, individual tickets may provide the best value and can be purchased at all carnival ticket boxes. On an average, rides typically require 3-5 tickets. Several may be more than 5 tickets per rider.
With carnival fun comes rules set for your safety. Infants aren't allowed to ride carnival rides. No casts, expectant mothers, nor intoxicated individuals are allowed on rides.
Each ride has posted height requirements. Riders who might not meet height requirements may be allowed to ride with another rider.
Tickets or a wristband are required for all riders. The requirements are in place for safety and are posted at the entrance of each ride and on the carnival ticket boxes. It's always up to the experienced ride operator to decide if it's safe for one to ride.
The 75th Porterville Fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 20 and from 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
The 75th annual Jr. Livestock Auction will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. There will also be a showcase of Ag Mechanics projects by local FFA and 4-H members and several high school Trades classes.
A silent auction of the top Ag Mechanics projects will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21. All winning bids must be paid at the administration office immediately following the close of the auction.
The fair will be held at the Porterville Fairgrounds two miles west of Highway 65 on Teapot Dome.
For more information regarding the activities and entertainment at this year’s Fair, visit the Porterville Fair Office or www.PortervilleFair.com, or call 781-6582.