Resisting Police Officers with Force or Violence
On December 29, 2021 at approximately 6:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the Sub-100 Block of East Vandalia Avenue regarding an unwanted subject. The reporting party advised Javier Vasquez Morales was at the residence and acting erratically.
Officers arrived at the residence and located Morales hiding inside a shed on the property. Morales refused to comply with Officers’ orders and became physically assaultive. During a prolonged struggle, Morales repeatedly struck Officers, however, none were injured as a result of the altercation. Morales was arrested for Resisting Police Officers with Force or Violence and was later booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility.
Negligent Discharge of a Firearm
On December 29, 2021 at approximately 8:52 p.m., an Officer with the Porterville Police Department was in the area of Putnam Avenue and Lotas Street, investigating an unrelated incident, when he heard multiple gunshots just east of his location.
Immediately thereafter, the Officer observed a vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed from the immediate area of where the shots originated. The Officer was able to catch up to the fleeing vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. After the vehicle yielded, Officers were able to detain the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Alfredo Hernandez Contreras, without further incident.
During a search of Contreras’ vehicle, Officers located live ammunition that was consistent with spent shell casings found in the area where the shots were fired. Officers also located a large amount of processed marijuana, as well as evidence indicating the marijuana was for sale, inside Contreras’ vehicle. Contreras was also determined to be driving on a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol. Officers later recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, which was discarded along the roadway along Contreras’ path of flight.
Alfredo Hernandez Contreras was arrested for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm; Transportation of Marijuana for Sale; Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; and Driving on a Suspended License. He was later booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility.
Possession of Brass Knuckles
On December 29, 2021 at approximately 2:06 p.m., Porterville Police Officers contacted Jorge Hernandez in the 200 Block of West Orange Avenue. During the contact, Hernandez was found to be in possession of over ½ ounce of methamphetamine and a pair of brass knuckles.
Hernandez was arrested for Possession of Brass Knuckles and Possession of Methamphetamine. Hernandez was later booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility.
Unlawful Taking/Driving of a Vehicle
On December 29, 2021 at approximately 3:29 P.M., Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1400 Block of South Plano Street and located a stolen vehicle. During subsequent investigation, Officers learned that Kristopher Vandersluis had driven the stolen vehicle to the residence. Officers also discovered Vandersluis was in possession of methamphetamine and personal property belonging to the registered owner of the stolen vehicle.
Vandersluis was arrested on charges of Unlawful Taking/Driving of a Vehicle; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Possession of Methamphetamine; and Possession of Stolen Property. Vandersluis was later booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility.
Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale
On December 30, 2021 at approximately 9:14 a.m., Porterville Police Officers contacted John Hughes in the 500 Block of North Cottage Street. During the contact, Officers discovered that Hughes was in possession of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 5 grams of cocaine. Between the two illicit substances, Hughes was in possession of approximately 1 ounce of controlled substances.
Hughes was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale and Possession of Cocaine for Sale. Hughes was later booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility.