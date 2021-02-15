On Tuesday night the Porterville City Council will hold a regular meeting over Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. On the Council’s agenda is two public hearings and six scheduled matters. Those wishing to submit comments to the Council for either Oral Communications or either of the public hearings can email them to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us
The first public hearing is to consider a 2019 annual Action Plan Amendment, in order to reallocate the use of the up to $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CBDG-CV) funding for the Operational Support to non-profits program. At a previous meeting, the Council directed city staff that based on the eligible uses and needs, the CDBG-CV funding should be utilized for a Business Assistance Program (BAP) to help for-profit and non-profit businesses in response to the impacts of COVID-19 and to administer the program.
As part of the BAP-CV program, the City has received applications from non-profit organizations. This is in line with the BAP-CV program guidelines. As the city prepared to report the accomplishment in the reporting database known as the Integrated and Disbursement Information System (IDIS), “Non-Profits” was not a category listed under the Economic Development Activity. HUD has provided further guidance that those applications would be categorized as a “Public Service Activity'' rather than an “Economic Development Activity” and therefore, in order to assist those entities a new activity has to be created in IDIS and reflected in an amendment to the 2019 Action Plan. This is a technical change that is needed in order to process the grant applications received by non-profit organizations.
An amendment to the 2015 Consolidated Plan (ConPan) and 2019 Action Plan is needed in order to allow the City to reallocate CDBG-CV funds currently allocated to the BAP-CV Activity to create this new activity. This new activity would allow non-profit organizations to be considered for CDBG-CV funding. The city has received an application from a non-profit organization. City staff is proposing that the City Council consider to reallocate up to $200,000 from BAP-CV to the Operational Support to Non-Profits Program. If no eligible applications are received by non-profit organizations the funds may be returned to the BAP-CV program. City staff is recommending that all the needed changes be approved.
The second Public Hearing for Tuesday night is set to consider the adoption of Ordinances 1879 and 1880 which concern amending the City's Municipal Code to allow for one additional cannabis adult-use dispensary within the City.
At its meeting on February 2, the City Council approved and gave first readings of Ordinances 1879 and 1880. The first Ordinance amends Chapter 15, Article VII of the Porterville Municipal Code, specifically 15-87. The revisions expand the number of permits that the Council may, but is not required to, authorize. The revisions further clarify the Council’s power to determine and set the terms and conditions of the granting of those permits. The second Ordinance amends Section 301.23, specifically subsection G.2., of the City’s Development Code, so that the land use restriction references contained within the Code are consistent with the revised Section 15-87. City staff is requesting that the Council conduct the public hearing, receive any comments from the public, and adopt and give a second reading to each of the Ordinances.
Once both public hearings have been conducted, the Council will move forward to their scheduled matters for the night, of which they have six.
The first two matters are requested by Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) to allow for different track meets for Porterville High School (PHS) and Monache High School (MHS) at Veterans Park and the Porterville Sports Complex.
PUSD and PHS are requesting approval to hold their annual Cross Country Meet at the Sports Complex on February 24 and March 10. The cross country race will be held with a total of two teams and three to four races of two to three miles each. The runners and sponsors will be using the exterior trails of the Sports Complex and will adhere to all state public health orders.
PUSD and MHS are requesting approval to hold their annual Cross Country Dual Meets at Veteran's Park at 1 p.m., on March 3 and March 16. The cross country race will be held with a total of two teams and three to four races of two to three miles each. The runners and sponsors will be using the interior trails and the perimeter of Veteran's Park. The sponsor and all participants will adhere to all state public health orders.
The third scheduled matter concerns updating the city’s 18 year old website. At its meeting on December 17, 2019, the City Council approved an agreement with Revize for the City's website redesign and development. The points of emphasis were to add mobile-friendly functionality, ADA compliance, and make for a dynamic, functional and easy to navigate website. Revize is in its final stage of migrating the City’s content from the current website to the new website. From there, it is projected that the new website could go live to the public in the May 2021 timeframe.
The Council will discuss when they would like to schedule the ceremony for the 2020 Wall of Fame honorees, as the library fire and the onset of the pandemic forced the city to push back the ceremony for 2020. Staff is seeking direction from Council as to when to pay tribute to the 2020 Wall of Fame honorees, the nomination time frame for the 2021 Wall of Fame honorees, and when to conduct the 2021 Wall of Fame Ceremony.
The fifth scheduled matter concerns Council appointments to various boards and committees and the formation of a Healthcare Committee. During the Council meeting on February 2, Vice Mayor Flores requested the consideration of the Council's appointment to various boards and committees and the formation of a healthcare committee. This matter has been set for discussion at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The final scheduled matter for the night has become a routine agenda item. The final item on the Council’s agenda is the approval of the continuation of the Proclamation of Local Emergency due to COVID-19.
