The state issued guidelines on Monday allowing for retail stores to open in every county in the state. The guidelines don't require but “strongly” recommend employee screenings, face coverings and social distancing.
Tulare County Public Health Officials also issued a statement earlier this month urging all public places to urge the use of face coverings for everyone in their stores and to post signage stating the use of face coverings is required.
The state guidelines on Monday also state: Retailers must take reasonable measures, including posting signage in strategic and highly-visible locations,to remind the public that they should use face coverings and practice physical distancing.”
The retail guidelines for in-store shopping were already allowed in some counties, but guidelines allowing retail stores to open were issued for the entire state on Monday.
The state also issued guidelines for protests that have been happening across the state calling for a a faster reopening of businesses.
The state's guidelines call for the size of protesets to be limited to 25 percent of the areas maximum capacity or to 100 people — whichever is lowest.
In addition the state has cleared the way for salons and barber shops to open in 47 counties, but Tulare County is one of the 11 counties that still don't meet the requirements for salons and barber shops to open.
However, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted last week in a 3-2 vote to essentially allow businesses such as salons and barber shops to open. The Porterville City Council, though, in a 5-0 voted to go against the county and to adhere to the state guidelines.
It should also be noted any businesses that rely on a state license that choose to open risk losing that state license.
The guidelines for hair salons and barber shops to open require all employees and customers to wear face coverings. Nail salons are still not allowed to open under state guidelines.
The guidelines direct hair salon employees and customers to wear face coverings. The document also lays out other recommendations for temperature checks and sanitation.
When it comes to churches, state guidelines now also allow for in-person services but only at 25 percent of capacity or 100 people — whichever is lowest. There are also other numerous limitations to in-person worship services under the state guidelines.
For the state guidelines on retail stores visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-retail.pdf
For the state guidelines on visiting churches visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-places-of-worship.pdf
For the state guidelines on opening salons and barbershops visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hair-salons.pdf