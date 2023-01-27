The Burton Elementary Teachers Association has overwhelmingly rejected an offer that was presented to them as a result of negotiations between BETA and the district with a state mediator.
BETA president Stacy Schneider also said there are other issues as well teachers are concerned about, not just salaries, including the fact teachers feel “completely disrespected” by superintendent Sergio Mendoza and the Burton School Board.
Schneider said 95 percent of teachers voted down the proposal that was brought to BETA by the district. Schneider said the district and teachers will now have to go back to mediation and if that fails, “we will be on the road to a strike.”
BETA and the district has held two negotiating session with a state mediator and Schneider stated the proposal that was offered that displeased teachers was offered by the state mediator. Burton teachers have been working without an agreement since the new contract year began on July 1, 2022.
“Teacher pay is not the only issue,” Schneider said. “One other major issue mentioned over and over by teachers is that of a feeling of being completely disrespected by the Burton School Board and Mr. Sergio Mendoza.”
She said a third issue is budgetary constraints that haven't changed in 20 years. “As prices of supplies have gone through the roof,” Schneider said teachers are having to pay out of their own pockets for supplies for their classrooms and students.
“Imagine this: you work at McDonalds and you are required to pay for cups and napkins for customers out of your own pocket,” Schneider said. “That's what is happening in our schools today with supplies.”
Schneider also said disciplinary concerns teachers have to deal with on a daily basis and students not being suspended for bad behavior is an issue.
“The district is so worried about programs and how they look to the county and state, the schools are not able to suspend a student for bad behavior,” Schneider said. “This creates additional bad behavior in the classroom as other students see there is no consequence for the bad behavior. Obviously it is more important for the district to look good than it is to create a peaceful and productive learning environment.”
In addition there's an issue with leave, Schneider said. Schneider said now if a teacher leaves for a medical appointment or another obligation after students have been released from school for the day on Wednesdays, they're docked a ½ day's pay even if they were gone for 30 minutes.
“All of these issues have been brought up and addressed with Mr. Mendoza and the board and they have been dismissed, causing the overall feeling of being disrespected.”
In a letter presented by the district on Monday, the district stated it has been able to come to an agreement with BETA on a number of issues, with the remaining issue to be settled being related to salaries.
BETA has also claimed the district isn't providing competitive salaries as compared to other area districts and that's causing the district to lose teachers to other districts. The district disputes that claim, stating it's committed to providing competitive salaries and retaining teachers.
The district has stated it has offered a 7.56 percent salary increase to BETA while BETA has asked for an 11.25 percent increase.