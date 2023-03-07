The Burton School District VAPA program featuring performing arts drama club students and other classes will performing short skits and poems at the Barn Theater on Thursday, March 9 at 7:15 p.m.
The event is open to the public in which the public can see students under the direction of VAPA lead teacher Daniella Lovato perform. Admission is $5.
Five of Burton's Got Talent students will also be featured in a pre-show.
The event will follow the Porterville Chamber of Commerce After Business Hours mixer hosted by the Burton School District at the Burkey Center, 2440 W. Henderson. The mixer will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m.