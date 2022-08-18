The Burton Elementary School District has announced in accordance with State of California guidelines an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast program for the 2022-2023 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites: Burton Elementary, Burton Middle School, Jim Maples Academy, Oak Grove Elementary, Summit Charter Academy Lombardi, Summit Charter Academy Matthew, Summit Collegiate High School, Summit Charter Intermediate Academy and Buckley Elementary.
For more information contact Linnett Cazares, 264 N. Westwood, Porterville, 559-782-5948 or linnett.cazares@burtonschools.org