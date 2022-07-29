The Burton School District is gearing up for the 2022-23 school year with its annual Back to School Kickoff.
Burton's annual Back to School Kickoff for all Burton families will be held at the Summit Collegiate High School Gym from 5:30 to 7 p.m. August 4..
All school site administrators and the district office will information tables covering such areas as Nutrition, Transportation, Health, Student Services, Educational Services, Technology, Mental Health. “The Back To School Kickoff is such a great event for our staff and our parents. The purpose of the kickoff is to give parents the opportunity for an in person conversation with their school site admin and any of our district departments. We want to provide a one stop shop for our families before the school year begins,” said Irene Ortega, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for the district.
Free student planners will be given to all students who attend the event. There will also be drawing prizes, sign ups for immunizations and tech support. Burton school clubs will be selling food and there will be food trucks as well.
“We hope our Burton community will come out and enjoy the evening and receive the information they need to have a great start of the school year,” Ortega said.