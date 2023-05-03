During the Burton School District board meeting on Monday, the results from the community survey on what qualities they would be looking for in their next superintendent were shared with the board. With more than 300 responses received, the district was given a foundation on what to look for when moving forward in hiring their next superintendent.
After compiling the data from 357 survey responses, it was determined the top three skills the district's next superintendent should process are leadership, communication and the ability to be a team player. It was also concluded having a doctorate degree wasn't important and neither was having experience as a superintendent. Having experience with facility construction and management was deemed important as well as having experience as an administrator. Interviews for the position will begin on May 3.
The board approved an addendum to Superintendent Sergio Mendoza’s contract in order to reflect an equal one-time two percent payment of his annual salary, just as the remaining staff in the district received. With the bargaining settled for the teachers association and after coming to an agreement for a district wide one-time two percent payment based on salary, the board felt it was only fair to approve the payment for Mendoza as well.
Mendoza is retiring at the end of the school year.
In other business after discussing switching their platform from Blackboard to Smart Sites at a previous meeting, Irene Ortega, the district’s communication coordinator, was back again hoping for the board's approval of the switch and a contract with Smart Sites. The site, which was unanimously approved with little discussion, will also replace the current Parent Square system as well.
Mendoza also made a request to the board for the approval of curriculum for the afterschool program to include an extension of the Leader In Me program. Mendoza explained the expansion of the program would be funded with ELOP funds and the board approved the expansion with a vote of 5-0.
Mendoza also informed the board he will be attending the next meeting virtually and that bargaining negotiations will begin with the Burton Elementary Teachers Association and the California School Employees Association on May 24 and May 25 for upcoming school years.
In addition it was reported the Burton School District currently has 4,754 students enrolled.