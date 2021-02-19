Kindergarten through sixth grade students in the Burton District will return to school on March 1.
Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza sent a letter to parents in the district announcing the decision to re-open classrooms for in-person instruction. A week from Monday, kindergarten through sixth graders of families in the district who choose to will participate in a hybrid schedule which will combine in-person instruction with distance learning.
Mendoza wrote the district made the decision for kindergarten to sixth grade students to return after Tulare County met the standard of having a COVID-19 case rate below 25 to 100,000 residents to allow K-6 students to return to the classroom.
“This allows us to invite all students who requested in-person instruction for all ETK-6 grades,” Mendoza stated in his letter.
In-person instruction for K-6 students will be offered at all Burton campuses that serve grades K-6, with the exception of Summit Charter Intermediate Academy.
“Throughout this pandemic, our commitment to you has always been to reopen schools with in-person instruction when the health department indicates it is safe to do so,” Mendoza stated in his letter.
Mendoza stated students currently receiving in-person instruction through the reduced class size cohort schedule will stay in that schedule through Friday, February 26.
“Your school site will be communicating with you a more detailed hybrid in-person schedule for your child by Wednesday,” Mendoza stated.
In the hybrid schedule, one group of students, group A, will attend school in the morning and another group of students, group B, will attend in the afternoon. “This will help to ensure that fewer students are on campus which helps to maximize physical distancing and safety measures,” Mendoza said.
More detailed information on scheduling and safety guidelines can be found at www.burtonschools.org/handbook. Burton also has a video providing information on hits hybrid schedule that can be found at www.burtonschools.org/hybridvideo).
Families can still choose to keep their students entirely on distance learning schedule. But students may have to switch their distance learning schedules. Schedules will remain the same for students who attend the Burton Online School.
A parent webinar will be presented by the district providing information on the re-opening schedule at 6 p.m. Monday, February 22 on Zoom at www.burtonschools.org/hybridwebinar
Take-home meals will be served at all K-6 sites as students will be handed meals as they leave the campus each day. There will be double meals on Tuesday to cover the distance learning schedule on Wednesday.
Daily grab and go meals will be provided for all other students on distance learning at Summit Charter Collegiate Academy from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m. Additional take home meals will be available at each elementary school for non-attending children 18 years and under.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us to be flexible and has helped us to lean on one another,” Mendoza stated. “The cooperation you have provided to our teachers and support staff to help our children push through these challenging times has been inspirational. Thank you for your continued patience and support.”