Burton Elementary School students have organized a community project that is set for Saturday.
The project is aimed to help families who have suffered because of the SQF Complex fires.
On Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burton Elementary School students will be accepting donations at Burton Elementary School parking lot. They will accept packaged food, clothing, blankets and other items needed by the families who have been impacted by the fires. They will also be accepting recyclables.
A no-contact drop-off plan will be used to ensure the safety of the students and the community.