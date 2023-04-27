The Burton School District held a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon to hold a closed session where they reviewed applications for a new superintendent for more than an hour.
Just after calling the meeting to order at 3 p.m., the board moved into closed session to discuss the personnel matter. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. the board reconvened. No reportable action was taken during the closed session.
Board Member Edward Patino made a motion to schedule two special meetings in May. He proposed a special meeting on May 3 at 8 a.m. for interviews for potential superintendents to be conducted, and a special meeting for May 8 at 4:30 p.m. if any continued deliberations are needed. His motion for the meetings were unanimously approved.
The next regular board meeting for the Burton School District Board of Education is Monday, May 1.
The Burton School District is looking for a new superintendent to replace Sergio Mendoza who's retiring at the end of the school.