Disney’s Aladdin JR. will play at the Burton School District’s Theatre at Burton Middle School at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 and there will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation. The 5th-11thgrade cast includes 57 students from all across the Burton district led by theatre directors Jennifer Cannella and Daniella Lovato. Choreographers include teacher Linda Lofgren and her choreography students as well as Cynthia Peralta, a community choreographer.
“We are so proud of our students and of how hard they have been working on this production,” said Lovato. “They are such a great group of kids and we have been having so much fun putting it all together!”
Those attending will love this exciting stage adaptation of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold! Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali,” as well as new songs added for the Broadway production. With new, colorful characters and nonstop adventure, Aladdin JR.is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.
This performance is a free event open to the community. For more information please follow Burton Arts Now Community on Facebook or call 559-781-2671. Concessions will be available for purchase and any donations will be appreciated.
Burton School District has established a theatre program for students beginning in 5thgrade, with a newly improved district theatre and its VAPA program.
“I love working with the young students to teach them the basic skills for theatre and help them reach their full potential to be part of a production at this scale,” shared the VAPA Program lead Cannella. “We had over 65 students from all across our district audition for Aladdin which shows how our students are hungry for being a part of the arts. We are so thrilled to help them grow in both their passion and skills in theatre throughout the school year.”
“We really strive to build leaders in the arts and are happy to say that our students lead our rehearsal routines such as good things, physical and vocal warm-ups, affirmations and our team launch at the end, and we will have student backstage workers and spotlighters through our VAPA Mentor Program,“ added Lovato. “We are also proud to say that our design students created our props and painted our backdrops. Students are capable of more than we sometimes give them credit for and they will happily surprise you with taking on those leadership roles if you give them the opportunity.”
“My experience in Aladdin Jr. so far has been very enjoyable because it feels like one big family and our directors are awesome,” shared Audrina Osuna, an ensemble member and intermediate theatre student.
“I think that Aladdin has been a very welcoming experience and there are a lot of people here to support you,” said 8thgrader Gracie Jenkins who plays Jafar. “This is my first actual production and I’ve had a lot of the cast members and directors who have helped support me through my new journey in portraying a villain.”
Burton's Aladdin Jr. is a Music International program. MTIis one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre.
MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials, and dynamic theatrical resources to more than 70,000 professional, community, and school theatres in the U.S. and in more than 60 countries worldwide.
MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.
Disney’s Aladdin JR.is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Aladdin JR.or other Disney shows, visitwww.DisneyMusicals.com.