Due to the current situation with COVID-19 Burton School District will wait to begin in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule for grades K-6 on January 25.
The district had tentatively planned to reopen for grades K-6 on January 11. The district sent out the following letter:
Dear Burton Families, We know these are uncertain and anxious times for everyone in our communities and we sincerely appreciate your patience as our response to this health crisis continues to evolve and we make the needed adjustments for health and safety. Based on the latest positive COVID cases within our District and out of an abundance of caution, school offices will be closing for in-person visits, but office personnel will be working remotely and be available by phone as needed.
NEXT WEEK: Instructional staff will also be working from home beginning next week; therefore there will be noin-person instruction on any campus. We want to assure you that there will be no interruption in distance learning for your child(ren), instruction will continue through Thursday, December 17th as scheduled.The following Departments will remain open next week:
●District office will remain open to the public and by phone.
●Nutrition Services will continue with a 4 day meal pack of breakfast and lunch distributed onMonday (Dec 14th) ONLY.
Meal packs will be available for a drive-thru pick-up at JMA andSummit High School from 11:30am-12:30pm. Food distribution will continue again on January11th.
●The Tech Drive thru will be available on Monday (Dec 14th) from 11am-1pm at the BurkeyCenter.
AFTER WINTER BREAK: As the winter holidays approach we understand families may gather and travel out of state/country and therefore, after much consideration and speaking with our local health department, the safe decision is that our District remains on distant learning through January 22nd. Families who have requested to return to partial in-person instruction will begin their A/B Hybrid schedule on January25th at their school site. Additional information regarding your students schedule will follow from your school site as it becomes available. Please be assured that the Burton School District remains focused on the health and safety of our staff and families. We remain committed to our educational mission and we look forward to resuming instruction and a sense of normalcy as safely as possible.
Stay safe and healthy,
Sergio Mendoza
Superintendent