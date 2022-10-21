Burton School District has announced 6 of its school sites, Jim Maples Academy, Summit Charter Academy Mathew, Summit Collegiate High School, Burton Elementary, Summit Charter Academy Lombardi and William R. Buckley, have been named as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025.
The schools received the honor for its mission to empower the whole student to be confident and successful in college and the world. The district stated it fulfills this vision with a district-wide focus on student success by providing an innovative education.
Burton School District students can participate in Robotics, coding, stop-motion story-telling, Lego engineering and film-making. Technology is a major factor in providing skills necessary to be successful in college and career, the district stated.
The district has 1:1 Apple technology which allows teachers to provide quality, engaging, and equitable instruction, it stated. Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized as centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence.
They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
“Our use of Apple technology allows every student to have a personalized path to academic success,” Jim Maples principal Kirk Stinson said.
The selection of Burton School District schools as Apple Distinguished Schools highlights their success as innovators in providing compelling learning environments that engage students, and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement, the district stated.
At Burton School District, staff and students use iPads and technology in a variety of ways to engage in learning. Teachers and staff use a variety of apps to enhance learning for students. Those apps include but aren't limited to: Lexia, A.R. quizzes, Epic, NewsEla, Youtube, Khan Academy, BrainPop, Freckle, ST Math, Freckle, etc.
The apps allow teachers to provide resources and extended practice on skills that are crucial for students’ success and growth toward grade level proficiency, the district stated. Access to devices means students can also create amazing projects using iMovie, Keynote, stop motion, book creator, videos, and more, the district stated.
“Burton is very grateful for this reward, which is an excellent morale-booster that will encourage our learning community to continue to do their best work. We are also very appreciative of those at the classroom and site level and to you for the time and effort you have put into this yearly award process. We will of course continue to do our very best at providing a blended learning environment for all learners,” Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza said.