Vikki Cervantes has left her position as a Burton School District board member and the district is looking to replace her.
Interested parties need to come to the district office at 264 N. Westwood St. to pick up an application. The applications are due into the district office prior to 5 p.m. Friday, April 29.
All applications will be thoroughly considered and the top candidates will be forwarded to the Board for interview at a special board meeting on Wednesday, May 4. The provisional appointment will be made immediately following the interviews and deliberation.
“It is time for talented local leaders to step up to the most important responsibility,” the district stated.
For more information call 559-781-8020.