There were 131 submissions of videos or films for the Burton School District Film Festival on Wednesday at the Porterville Galaxy Theater.
Finalists in the festival received an award, either in the category of their film, or a first, second, or honorable mention.
Burton Middle School finalists were: Monte Moore, Ethan Soliman, Isaiah Rogers, Ashley Rodriguez, Amerie Keovilaysane, and Annabell Martinez.
Summit Charter Collegiate Academy student finalists were: Kathy Morado, Christian Izazaga, Liam Sherrill, Caden Prestage, Isaias Avila, Trevor Mounce, Jack Craven, Isaiah Medina, and Nickolas Gemmell.
Summit Charter Intermediate Academy finalists were: Nadia Shaffer and Yasmin Kassab
William R. Buckley Elementary finalists were: Emma Sanchez, Aria Short, Evan Jimenez, Mrs. Kavern’s class, Mrs. Stone’s class, Jakin Garcia, Aaron Beltran, Noah Cuevas, Miguel Martinez, and Blake Born.
Summit Charter Intermediate Academy finalists were: Logan Romero, Isaac Ceballos, Marcos Rojas, and Francisco Marin.
Burton Elementary School finalists were: Aaron Avila Calderon, Kimberly Pena Calderon
Jim Maples Academy finalist was: Jordi Nunez
Film Festival judges were Miguel Gonzalez, Art Director at Nickelodeon Studios and Ron Bradley, who’s the Prop Designer at Nickelodeon Studios, Kate Stover – Tulare County Office of Edcuation Staff Development & Curriculum Specialist for Visual and Performing Arts and Porterville Council Member Daniel Peñaloza.
The judges reviewed each film or video submission and scored them based on the category scoring guides. The films with the highest scores became finalists.
“This year we had several videos in the animation category that really stood out for their impressive work done with iPads,” said Robert Escudero, BSD District Medial Specialist.
“The first-place winner in the Secondary division, grades 7th - 12th, this year made an animated short film with an iPad using the FlipaClip app. Her characters are very unique and really stand out. This student, Nadia Shaffer, is a middle school student,” said Roberto Escudero, Art/Video Production Teacher, and BSD District Media Specialist.
Mrs. Stone’s and Mr. Kavern’s third Grade classes at William R. Buckley Elementary were the winners for the 2019 whole class category for video “Baby Yoda Bot.” Kavern’s class said, “Our class would like to say we all worked together and combined our ideas to create The Baby Yoda Bot. It’s a robot that will do all the chores you do not want to do. Baby Yoda Bot is more than a cleaning robot, it is a friend,” Mrs. Kavern’s class said in a statement.
All of the students had a part in the video, from acting, filming, or controlling the robot.
Jared Balduzzi, was the overall Winner in 2019, and is now attending college to study film.
He said, “The Burton Film Festival has given me the chance of a lifetime to step out of my comfort zone and present my work to the public. The opportunity and success allowed my confidence to grow, giving me the courage to further study my education in film and media. Thanks to the Burton Film Festival I and many other young filmmakers are given the opportunity to step up and realize that dreams don’t have to be intangible.”